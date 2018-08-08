Thredbo victory has Ipswich teen on course for nationals

RIGHT: Mason Grunsell, from Westside Christian College, won three medals when he competed in the Northern New South Wales Interschool Snow Sports Competition.

WHILE many high schoolers spent their winter holidays inside, keeping warm, Mason Grunsell was pounding the slopes in the Northern New South Wales Interschool Snow Sports Competition.

Mason represented Westside Christian College at the event in Thredbo, where temperatures dipped well into the negative.

Despite Mason coming from a state unacquainted with high-quality ski resorts, and up against children who spend their lives on the slopes, he didn't let this bother him.

"It doesn't intimidate me,” he said.

"When you're staring down the side of the mountain, the only thing you can think about is getting through those gates. It's you and the clock.”

It was this confidence that helped the Year 8 student win a gold medal in the alpine category and bronze medals in both ski cross and moguls - an amazing accomplishment given this was only his second competition.

"The moguls end with an aerobatic jump. Watching my line and length was tricky with so much beauty all around me,” he said.

"Time seemed to stand still. Thredbo was very beautiful.”

The next challenge for Mason will be the Nationals, which will be his opportunity to launch on to the international stage.

Held from September 1-9 at Perisher, the event will be closely watched by the International Ski Federation, which must approve the course before skiers race.

"It's an icy track, the best in Australia,” Mason said.

"There won't be any chance to practice.

"This will be my third-ever competition.”

The youngster is humble about reaching the next level, but also very hopeful.

"Hopefully this will be the start of something bigger,” he said.

"I just want to make my parents proud.”