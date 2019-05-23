Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Threatening call sends Crows Nest school into lockdown

Tara Miko
by
23rd May 2019 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CROWS Nest State School students and staff have been offered counselling and support after a threatening phone call was received today.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said the school initiated its emergency procedures about 8am "as a precaution in response to a threat received".

"The Queensland Police Service was immediately notified and attended the school," the spokeswoman said.

"The lockdown was lifted at 8.45am on the advice of the Queensland Police Service and classes resumed as normal.

"Parents and carers have been informed of the situation."

CNSS acting principal Colin Thompson, in a post to the school's Facebook page, thanked staff and students for evacuating "in a calm and responsible manner".

It's understood an office worker was threatened in a phone call.

crows nest crows nest state school toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Ipswich’s top 10 gluten-free restaurants

    premium_icon Ipswich’s top 10 gluten-free restaurants

    Food & Entertainment These restaurants however have made it easier to enjoy a carefree night without any hiccups.

    WARNING: Killer flu is reason to stay away

    premium_icon WARNING: Killer flu is reason to stay away

    Health Already 54 Australians have died this season

    • 23rd May 2019 3:00 PM
    Reminisce of the days spent out in the old schoolyard

    premium_icon Reminisce of the days spent out in the old schoolyard

    Community Search is on for friends from the Bremer SHS class of 1959

    • 23rd May 2019 4:00 PM
    Ipswich record-breaker eyes top Willowbank conditions

    Ipswich record-breaker eyes top Willowbank conditions

    Motor Sports Crowley eager to go even faster at Winternationals