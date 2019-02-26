Threat to dad: I'll slit your throat

The Royal Courts of Justice Coat of arms, dieu et mon droit crest, at the Lismore Court House. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

A MAN who threatened his father has been told he'll be jailed if he returns to court after breaching a domestic violence order.

Childers Magistrates Court was told the man had been living in a caravan at his father's property for four weeks and he became aggressive when the older man, in his 60s, asked him to leave.

The 31-year-old later called his father, telling him he would "come up there and slit your f--king throat."

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt said the order banned the man from attending his father's residence, as well as from being within 50m of his father at any time.

Duty lawyer Craig Ryan said his client had been working out of town but returned after being made redundant.

"My client has had a strained relationship with his father since his parents separated," Mr Ryan said.

"He thought it had been repaired but it broke down again.

"My client has struggled with depression and has psychiatric conditions he is being treated for," Mr Ryan said.

"What was said was just in the heat of the moment.

"There was never any intention of carrying out that threat as he was nowhere near his father's place."

Magistrate Terry Duroux did not take the man's threat lightly.

"Who speaks to their father like that?" Mr Duroux asked.

"You need assistance. You're 31 years of age, you're big enough and old enough to look after yourself but all you've got are these excuses."

"I almost jailed you today. Stuff up on the order and you're back before me, I will then jail you."

The man, who cannot be named, was put on 12 months' probation and will be required to attend domestic violence and anger management counselling.