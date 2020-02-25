Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A threat of violence was made towards students at Noosa District State High School over the weekend. Police are currently investigating and say students and staff are not in danger.
A threat of violence was made towards students at Noosa District State High School over the weekend. Police are currently investigating and say students and staff are not in danger.
Crime

Violent social media threat to students taken 'seriously'

Ashley Carter
25th Feb 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a threat was made towards students at Noosa District High School over the weekend on social media.

School principal Brett Burgess this morning told the Daily a threat of violence had been made by an ex-student to current students and that the school was taking all necessary precautions.

"You take these things seriously these days," he said.

In an email sent to parents yesterday afternoon, Mr Burgess said the school was "working with the police today about a potential threat made on social media over the weekend".

Parents were advised that police would be stationed outside the school at pick-up time as a precaution.

Police were stationed out the front of Noosa District State High School yesterday. Photo: Google
Police were stationed out the front of Noosa District State High School yesterday. Photo: Google

"Staff have been advised to follow any emergency procedures should they be needed," Mr Burgess said in the email.

Cooroy Police officer-in-charge Sergeant Mal Scott said police were interviewing students about the threat as investigations continued.

"However we do not believe any student or teacher is in any danger or potential danger at this time," he said.

Sgt Scott said the social media threat had since been deleted and police were dealing with a 16-year-old boy.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
cooroy police editors picks noosa district state high school social media
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New business opens doors to empower women

        premium_icon New business opens doors to empower women

        News ‘It is important to care for ourselves and reach our potential’

        Ipswich history buff signs off

        premium_icon Ipswich history buff signs off

        News After nearly 50 years, historian Beryl Johnston has written her last column for the...

        TERRIFYING: Mother’s brush with search for armed robber

        premium_icon TERRIFYING: Mother’s brush with search for armed robber

        News A QUICK trip to Plainland quickly turned scary when a woman was caught up in the...

        Nudes to fall from skies on Saturday

        premium_icon Nudes to fall from skies on Saturday

        News It’s going to rain naked men and women all in the name of charity