THRASS out some English

IF you were to hear the term 'Thrass' for the first time walking through a school you may find yourself a little confused.

Walking through classrooms at Minden State School however, it is a phrase you hear quite often.

THRASS stands for Teaching Handwriting And Spelling Skills, and is a phonetics teaching tool that is transforming how English is taught

Minden classroom teacher Teilia Cornwall has completed thorough training in THRASS and has reached Mastery and Lead levels within the program. Ms Cornwall is an avid supporter of the program and the principles upon which it is based.

"The English language is one of the hardest languages to learn especially reading and writing. THRASS is a phonographic approach to reading and writing and teaches children the 44 sounds in the English language,” Ms Cornwall said. "It provides metalinguistic skills (using correct vocabulary), knowledge of the alphabet (sequencing and naming letters), phonemic awareness (44 sounds in the English language), graphemic awareness (graphs, digraphs, trigraphs and quadgraphs) and Phonographic awareness (relationship between letters and sounds). It is a tool that makes sense - students aren't required to remember the old 'spelling rules' and all of the exceptions to the rules”.

Ms Cornwall believes THRASS is the building block for reading and writing. "Without the skill of phonemic awareness (knowing the 44 sounds) and phonographic awareness (the ability to show the relationship between sounds and letters) children really struggle”, she said. "Writing, spelling and reading, I believe, are dramatically improved when students master THRASS”.

The trick lays in having students take these physical charts and resources, committing them to memory, and then drawing on and recalling them in practise.

The impact of THRASS at Minden has been immense with student literacy levels continually improving.

"We have improved spelling results and strengthened decoding strategies when students are reading,” Mrs Cornwall said. "We have also noticed higher retention of spelling as well as a greater understanding and interest in correctly spelling words.” She believes the expectations and standards at Minden State School are set high, but that THRASS makes these achievable for all students.

