Thousands without power for second time in a week

Energex workers are investigating the cause of a mass power outage across the Springfield area.

MORE than a thousand residents across Springfield and surrounding areas have been left without power for the second time in a week.

The unplanned outage hit Ipswich’s booming southeast corner, including Springfield Central and Springfield Lakes, about midday on Saturday.

An Energex spokesman confirmed the cause of the outage was under investigation.

He said about 1116 customers were affected by the blackout.

Impacted streets include: Adina Ct, Aldworth Pl, Alfred Pl, Amarillo Pl, Ashby Cl, Bellevue Pl, Benedict Ct, Benjamin Ct, Berkshire Pl, Burlington Tce, Canterbury Bells Cct, Chance Ct, Commercial Dr, Daylilly Pl, De Marce Ct, Diana St, Eden Cres, Ellen Cct, Emerald Cres, Emerson Cl, Emma Pl, Escarpment Dr, Eve Ct, Fort Cl, Harriet Ct, Heritage Cct, James Josey Ave, Jasper Way, Jessie St, Lakeside Ave, Lavender St, Main St, Montello Cct, Neptune St, Nev Smith Dr, North Ct, Piper Pl, Popple Point Pl, Southern Cross Cct, Springfield Greenbank Art, Springfield Lakes Bvd, Springfield Pkwy, St John Pl, Turquoise Cres, Venison Cres

The next update is due to be issued at 2.30pm.