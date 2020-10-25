Thousands without power as wild storms pull down powerlines

LATEST: The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its storm warning to include large, “possibly giant” hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging, locally destructive winds.

EARLIER: Severe storms have pulled down powerlines across Ipswich, leaving thousands without power and a man has been taken to hospital after falling from a roof.

The eastbound lanes of the Warrego Highway have been blocked by fallen trees just near the Kholo Rd exit with traffic backed up for kilometres.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police had received multiple calls for service around the city on Sunday afternoon due to damage caused by wild weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall just after 1pm for the Ipswich, Somerset, Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley regions.

Thousands of homes in Chuwar, Karalee, Karana Downs, Mount Crosby, North Ipswich have been left without power after the storm surged through.

Paramedics have taken a man to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after he fell from the roof of a Muirlea property at 1.12pm.

People are being urged to avoid fallen powerlines as Energex works to fix the issues.

The QPS spokeswoman said live powerlines are down on Kholo Rd in Kholo, Borallon Station Rd in Pine Mountain, Barkell St in North Ipswich and Currey St in Brassall.

She said powerlines and a gum tree have fallen on Mount Crosby Rd in North Tivoli.

Fallen trees and powerlines have also been reported on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Wanora, Redbank Creek Rd in Adare, Hallett Ave in Camira, Old College Rd in Gatton and Bundoora Dr in Karana Downs.

There are delays on the Brisbane Valley Highway between Coominya and Esk with a tree across the road.

Energex has reported power outages from Wanora in the west to Barellan Point in the east, and all the way between Brassall and Lake Manchester.

