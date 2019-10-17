Thousands without power after storm passes through

A tree has come down on a fence at a property in Raceview.

A TRAMPOLINE has ended up on powerlines and trees have come down across Raceview after a large

storm swept across the region this afternoon.

More than 6700 people have lost power and a number of traffic lights were down across the region.

Some roads were also closed, Including Whitehill Rd, with debris strewn across streets.

A number of diversions are in place. The roof of The Fairy Shack has come off at Silkstone.

Motorists are urged to take care and drive to the conditions. State Emergency Services had

responded to 42 jobs as of 6pm, after the storm had passed.

More to come...