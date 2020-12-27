Thousands score big at Riverlink Boxing Day sales

Audrey Raine, 18, Holly Hammond, 16, Ethyn Vit, 16 and Cooper McNamara, 16, check out Riverlink Boxing Day sales on Saturday.

THOUSANDS of eager shoppers have descended to Ipswich retailers in hopes of scoring a Boxing Day bargain.

Ethyn Vit, 16, Cooper McNamara, 16, Holly Hammond, 16 and Audrey Raine, 18, were among some of the many visitors to check out sales at Riverlink on Saturday.

The teens ventured to the North Ipswich shopping centre following a nearby work event.

“[Riverlink] is near work and it’s the only really good shopping place in Ipswich so it feels comfortable and familiar,” said Mr Vit.

“We were at a staff Christmas party and everyone left, so we decided to come here and grab some food, check out the deals and keep the party going.”

Just some of the specials on offer included up to 50 per cent off selected items at specialty jeweller Michael Hill.

Connor Clothing also offered massive discounts with up to a massive 70 per cent off.

It was, however, JB Hi-Fi which interested Mr Vit and Ms Raine – a keen gamer – most.

“I really like looking and seeing what stuff I want to buy and that I don’t really need,” said Mr Vit.

“I got an Apple watch last year, so I really enjoy looking at all the tech stuff.”

While few masks were observed, shoppers reported good social distancing among crowds.

Huge discounts were on offer to Riverlink shoppers. Pic: file photo

Minimal wait times to enter most stores were also evident.

Ms Raine said in addition to gadgets and games, she was eager to indulge in some self-care.

The Springfield Central State High School graduate attends Boxing Day sales every year.

Despite a year of challenges, 2020 would not put a stop to her annual tradition.

“Self-love gifts are always a good idea. I’m always down to get new clothes,” she said.

Boxing Day spending figures will be unavailable until next year, however, a National Retail Association spokesman said Queensland was on track to meet its forecasted spend of $467m.