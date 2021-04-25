Thousands rise to mark return of Dawn Service

THOUSANDS have returned to Ipswich’s Memorial Gardens for Dawn Service, marking the city’s first public service to take place since 2019.

Sunday’s early-morning service proved a far cry from last year’s scenes as crowds from the gardens of Ipswich RSL Sub Branch once again spilled out onto a dimly lit Nicholas Street.

At 4.27am, a respectful hush fell over attendees as proceedings commenced, commemorating those fallen, retired and who continue to serve.

Royal Australian Air Force personnel Ryan Douglas was among the many faces to return to Ipswich CBD this year.

RELATED: Where you can honour our Anzacs this weekend

The event also marked another special occasion for his family, with his two young children proudly accompanying him for the first time ever.

His little girl proudly displaying a medal in honour of her father and given to her by her “daddy’s boss.”

Crowds from The Memorial Gardens spill out onto Nicholas Street.

Mr Douglas said it was “very surreal” to be back attending a public service alongside his loved ones which included his sister and nephew.

“I make sure that I go every year as much as I can, obviously out on the driveway last year was very different so it was great (to be back),” Mr Douglas said.

His almost 10 years serving resulted in multiple deployments to the Middle East, spending long periods in both Iraq and Sudan.

“There was a few other trips and stuff like that within the role that I did,” he said.

Mayor Teresa Harding, who herself served for the Australian Army, commended the community’s “huge turnout.”

“It was a wonderful turnout to see our community and pay their respects to serving men and women, but also our veterans who’ve fallen, who’ve been injured and have served their nation,” Cr Harding said.

Wreaths laid outside Ipswich RSL Sub Branch to mark Anzac Day Dawn Service 2021

“We got here before 4.00am and there was really standing room only by then.

Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle said it was fantastic to see both young and older generations attend Dawn Service.

“It’s lovely to see so many young children in the crowd walking in with their parents,” Cr Doyle said.

“It’s great that the importance of Anzac Day and all the relevant events are passed on through the generations.”

While Dawn Services have wrapped up, commemorations are set to continue throughout the morning.

The city’s main parade is due to take place from 10.00am, though this year with a shorter route to accommodate ageing veterans.

The march will take place across Brisbane Street into Ellenborough Street, Darling Street East, West Street, Mary Street before ending at Timothy Moloney Park near St Mary’s Church.

Ipswich RSL Sub Branch president Rob Wadley with Mayor Teresa Harding.

A service will not take place at the conclusion of the march.

Cr Harding said there had been some backlash in response to this year’s changes.

“The march this year is a little bit different, however, council don’t direct how the marches work.”

“We actually work very much with the local sub branches, as well as the veteran organisations and Queensland Health.

“At the request of the community it is a shorter march.

“It’s also very disappointing that there can’t be a service but hopefully next year it’ll be a full service.”

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.