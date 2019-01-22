Thousands raised in name of Troy Salton

ONE FAMILY: Northsiders and a Queensland Police came together to honour Troy Salton on Sunday. Troy's wife Yvonne, daughter Montana and son Dominic attended the event.

ON AN emotional day for Dom Salton and his family, the young Northsiders cricketer appreciated an opportunity to share in a laugh and a beer with those closest to his father.

Senior Sergeant Troy Salton died in February last year.

On Sunday, family, friends and former colleagues honoured Snr Sgt Salton's memory courtesy of a memorial exhibition cricket match between his club Northsiders and a one-off Queensland Police Service team.

The memorial match also served as a fundraiser for Queensland Police Legacy. QPL is a support program for families of deceased Queensland Police Officers, Queensland Police Officers whose spouse/partner has died, and Queensland Police families with a parent suffering from an incurable/terminal illness.

Early totals on Sunday eclipsed $3000 - a figure Dom expects to rise once all the proceeds have been tallied.

"I think we raised a bit more money than we thought we would,” he said.

Dom thanked the Queensland Rugby League for supplying a signed 2018 Maroons jersey for raffle, as well as the Queensland Bulls for offering a signed cricket bat from the most recent Ashes Test series between Australia and England.

There were a host of other donated items he and the club greatly appreciated receiving.

"I'd just like to thank everyone that came down, and hope we can do it again next year and in the years coming,” Dom said.

"Just being able to play not only with my good mates I play with every week, but also Dad's best mates in the Police . . . to play against them, have a laugh and a beer after, it was awesome.

"It was all in the moment. The mucking around and laughter through the day . . . (Dad) always made sure he had a bit of fun about things. The day was very much along those lines.”

Lowood Police constable Chris Curtis assisted with organising the day and played in the first game.

He had worked with Snr Sgt Salton just shy of a year, and said it was touching how many people came to the event to support the family and QPL.

Const Curtis said Snr Sgt Salton would chat cricket with his team.

"Troy was the sort of guy where everyone loved him, he was a gentleman and no one had a bad word to say about him,” Const Curtis said.

The first 20/20 team, predominantly made up of officers from Lowood and surrounding stations went down to the Northsiders, but managed to regain momentum in the second game, claiming victory.

"It really brought his three families; his family, police family and cricket family together for the day,” Const Curtis said.