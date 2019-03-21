Menu
Jason Blackwood with his children Nathan, Scott and Emma.
Thousands raised for family of late father-of-three

Meg Bolton
by
3rd Apr 2019 10:07 AM

LIFE will never be the same for the family of cancer victim Jason Blackwood, but financially the family will be a little better off after a fundraiser on Saturday night.

Locals from across the Lockyer Valley gathered at Gatton Shire Hall to show their support for the Blackwood family.

Almost $40,000 was raised through the auction alone, with 85 lots of donated items up for grabs.

Elders employee and event organiser Maddy Humphrey said everyone involved put in an outstanding effort.

"What an incredible community we live in," Ms Humphrey said.

Almost $1500 was raised from raffle tickets, about $22,000 was donated to the GoFundMe page and more than $2000 was raised from the Gatton Redbacks' canteen.

The total was over $60,000.

Mr Blackwood, 45, was an Elders agronomist and father of three, who lost his battle with melanoma on Monday, March 18.

 

He used his final years to make memories with his family and raise awareness about skin cancer.

All money raised will go to helping his family continue their lives without their beloved husband, dad, son and brother.

Donations are still rolling in to the GoFundMe page. Since March 3, 140 people have donated to the page.

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/ f/supporting-the-blackwood -family

