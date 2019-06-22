'Daunting' task as mother shares story of son's cancer

AS A new Greater Springfield business owner, the idea of Ashlea Giles sharing the story of her son's battle with brain cancer was daunting.

Last weekend proved the mother of two had no reason to worry, however, with the Springfield community coming out in force to support her Studio Pilates Springfield Central Hundreds for Hope charity fundraiser.

The inaugural event was driven by Studio Pilates International and inspired by the ongoing journey with the after-effects of childhood cancer for Nash, Mrs Giles' son.

Mrs Giles said sharing her family's story was healing and cathartic.

"The community here is so amazing, I'd really love to thank everyone for being so supportive and for raising much-needed funds for the Kids' Cancer Project," Mrs Giles said.

"Being new to the area, it was quite confronting having everybody knowing our story, but I was absolutely blown away by the way people rallied around us.

"96 people turned out on Saturday to our Hundreds for Hope event, and so many of the local businesses showed their support by donating prizes. It was really overwhelming!"

Studio Pilates Springfield Central opened in March at Greater Springfield's Health City. Springfield Lakes resident Juanita Montford said she was excited to have Studio Pilates open and to be able to support the cause.

"Ashlea's story really touched my heart, so I wanted to make sure I was part of this very special day," Mrs Montford said. The Studio Pilates Hundreds for Hope charity fundraiser raised more than $30,000 nationwide.