Thousands raised for family of serious car crash victim

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: A fundraiser has raised over $6000 for Corey Teske. Contributed

THE family and friends of a Gatton man seriously injured in a crash on Wednesday are rallying behind the 24-year-old.

A fundraiser for Corey Teske went live on GoFundMe on Thursday, with it already raising $6210 at the time of print.

Mr Teske was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition on Wednesday after a Ford Falcon sedan crashed and hit a power pole on South St, Gatton causing significant damage, according to police.

The Forest Hill cricketer suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Forest Hill's Corey Teske bowls to Gatton Fordsdale batsman Daniel Pollock during the Lockyer Cricket Association's Grand Final on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Tom Threadingham

"Our hearts are breaking. On Wednesday the 18th April Corey had a serious car accident," Amanda Whiting-Maguire's fundraiser read.

"Corey along with his family needs our continued prayers, our love and our support."

Posts on social media indicate an enormous swell of support from the Lockyer Valley community for the Teske family.

Volunteers plan to walk around the Schulte's car meet in Plainlands from 5pm today with buckets aiming to raise money for Corey and his family.

A police spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit was still investigating whether speed or alcohol played a factor in the crash that also injured a 25-year-old man.