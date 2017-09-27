Thousands of Ipswich residents struck down in flu outbreak

ALMOST 3000 people in Ipswich have been struck down by the flu this season.

The sky-high figure reflects warnings from health authorities that this year was shaping up to be one of worst flu seasons to hit Queensland.

Across the state 44,735 flu cases have now been confirmed.

That's more than triple the number of cases usually reported, according to Queensland Health figures.

Since August, the number of confirmed cases in Ipswich has risen from 760 on August 11 to 2862 yesterday.

The most common type has been influenza A, transmitted around the community through an infected person's cough or sneeze, or by touching infected surfaces.

A person who has influenza may be infectious 24 hours before infection and while the flu renders most in bed for a few days, it can be deadly.

Flu season should be coming to an end.

The infection is usually most active between May and October.

