Thousands of Ipswich residents living with type 2 diabetes

IPSWICH has higher diabetes and obesity rates than the rest of Australia.

Each year caring for people with diabetes across the state costs taxpayers more than $11 billion.

Diabetes Queensland is the lead agency in the health alliance working on the new $27 million My Health for Life program, ensuring those at risk of developing diabetes know how to minimise their chances of developing the disease.

Already there are 100,000 Queenslanders living with diabetes who don't know it yet.

In Ipswich, that translates to about 5.3% of the population, which is higher than the national figure of 5.1% of the population living with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes.

In almost 60% of cases, being informed about your risk can help you slow its advance.

Type 2 diabetes is one of the most significant precursors to chronic illness.

In the West Moreton region, about 5% of patients suffer chronic illness and caring for those patients can soak up 50% of the health service's resources.

Diabetes Queensland CEO Michelle Trute said the new program My Health for Life would help people who know they need to make changes to their lifestyle.

"It will have broad appeal for Queenslanders living in the south east who are looking for something different," Mrs Trute said.

"They know they need to make some changes in their life but just want a bit of help getting there or need the flexibility this program offers to make it fit with their lifestyle."

Ms Trute encouraged GPs, pharmacists and other health professionals to get behind the program.