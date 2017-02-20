Thousands of drivers tested at Earth Frequency Festival

CLOSE to 2000 random breath tests and not one drunk driver.

They are the positive results Harrisville police have received from their multi-faceted operation at the Earth Frequency Festival over the past four days.

At the mid-way point of the festival, police had tested 1888 drivers for drugs and alcohol, with nine positive drug tests and no positive alcohol tests.

Police arrested 41 people on a total of 67 charges including for dangerous drugs, possession of drug utensils, drug driving and attempted unlawful entry of a premises.

Traffic tickets were issues to 76 drivers.

"The overall behaviour of festival attendees has been positive and the police presence inside the festival has been well received by patrons," Harrisville Police Station officer in charge Joshua Piper said.

Festival organiser Paul Abad said he was happy with the results when it came to drink driving.

"We have been continuing and increasing our public education campaign around road safety and promoting the festival guidelines in the lead up to the event," he said.

"This year we have a self-testing service available at the festival also where festival goers can do a drink or drug test before driving to make sure they are safe to drive, and this seems to be having a good effect on the stats we are seeing."