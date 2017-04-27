22°
Thousands of bees relocated from Goodna water meter

Joel Gould
| 27th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Cr Tully removes the hive containing thousands of bees.
Cr Tully removes the hive containing thousands of bees.

A HIVE of thousands of native bees is safe and the water meter of a Goodna household can now be read with no dramas.

That is the upshot after a beekeeper with 55 years of experience, in this case Cr Paul Tully, removed the hive yesterday and relocated it to his substantial hive hub.

Cr Tully arrived at the Queen St, Goodna, residence with an array of bee implements and removed the hive and placed it in his bee box, before taking it away to a safer home.

Rebekah Korrel, who lives in the home, said the family was pleased that Cr Tully had relocated the hive and that the bees were now in good hands.

 

The native bees which built a hive in a water meter box in Goodna.
The native bees which built a hive in a water meter box in Goodna.

Her mum had earlier called Cr Tully for assistance so that the water meter could also be read.

"My dad was fixing the fence and, I'm not sure if he opened the water meter up or just noticed the bees, but when we opened it up we noticed a native bee hive," Ms Korrel said.

"He just thought it was a good idea to move it before an over-enthusiastic water meter person knocked it out. It is just good that now they can be moved somewhere a bit safer. I didn't realise that Cr Tully had this hobby, but my mum did."

As Cr Tully removed the hive, a swarm of bees buzzed around him. He said they often get in your nose, ears, eyes and mouth in such a situation.

Cr Tully passed around some honeycomb to taste as he extracted the hive - honey that was sweet indeed.

 

Cr Paul Tully and Rebekah Korrel taste the honey made by the bees..
Cr Paul Tully and Rebekah Korrel taste the honey made by the bees..

"These are sting-less native bees but they are in the water box so they have got to be gone," he said.

"Honey bees and native bees are important to the environment. The world dies if bees die. It wouldn't survive. They pollinate the area and people's flowers and gardens.

"Sometimes bees end up in people's walls and cavities, but it is unusual to see them in water meter boxes. It makes it impossible to read the meter. But I am happy to help out.

"I have a number of native bee hives so this one will be relocated."

 

BEES KNEES: Beekeeper, Cr Paul Tully, removes and relocates a native bee hive in a water meter box in Goodna as resident Rebekah Korrel looks on. Cr Tully makes the point that swarms of bees get in your ears when disturbed.
BEES KNEES: Beekeeper, Cr Paul Tully, removes and relocates a native bee hive in a water meter box in Goodna as resident Rebekah Korrel looks on. Cr Tully makes the point that swarms of bees get in your ears when disturbed.

Cr Tully said he encouraged residents to take up keeping native bees and said they were harmless and did not sting.

"This might not be in my job description but I'm always happy to help local residents," he said of his visit to Queen St.

"I get a real buzz out of it. QUU now has a bee-free water meter box when the meter reader reader comes back to Goodna."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bees goodna hive of bees ipswich paul tully

