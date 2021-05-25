A massive 3000 extra house lots will be opened up on the Sunshine Coast as the State Government fast-tracks new land for housing.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said an additional 3091 lot subdivision in Aura, the Caloundra South priority development area, would provide land for new homes and comes on top of the 3000 new home sites announced in Caboolture West by the State Government's Growth Areas Team scheme.

"The broader Caboolture West area is expected to eventually provide approximately 30,000 homes for around 70,000 people and generate close to 23,000 jobs," Mr Miles aid.

"Work is already underway between the Moreton Bay Regional Council, Unitywater, landowners, the Department of Transport and Main Roads and the Growth Areas Team to bring this land to market quicker.

"The Growth Areas Team has identified the key markets to target current land supply issues within South East Queensland.

"These markets are Moreton Bay, Brisbane, Redland, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast."

A site west of Caboolture that will be developed into thousands of new homes. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

It comes as the number of women breaking into traditionally male-dominated construction apprenticeships has doubled in the past decade.

According to Construction Skills Queensland data, the number of construction apprenticeships has gone from one in 50 in 2011 to one in 25 in the past year.

The increase is no surprise to Brighton carpenter Tony Galea whose company Fairdinkum Carpentry who would recommend female apprentices for their determination and work ethic.

Apprentice carpenters Jasmine Brady 17, and Britney Fiorello 21, on the job at Brighton. Picture: Lachie Millard

"I've been through so many male apprentices and women are better," Mr Galea, who owns the firm along with his wife Madonna.

"Women workers are a little bit more mature at 18 to 19 years old.

"You only have to explain things once."

Originally published as Thousands more home sites released north of Brisbane