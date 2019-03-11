Menu
Thousands in Ipswich without power as temperature spikes

Hayden Johnson
by
11th Mar 2019 9:11 AM
MORE than 2000 properties are without power across Ipswich as the severe heatwave begins to bite.

Energex technicians are investigating as about 2188 homes and businesses are left without power in Ipswich.

The mercury is tipped to hit 39 degrees today, almost 10 degrees higher than other parts of SEQ.

Brassall is the hardest-hit suburb where 2117 outages have been reported.

Energex customers in Blacksoil, Karrabin, Muirlea and Pine Mountain have also been affected.

>>RELATED: Ipswich set to swelter through low-intensity heatwave

According to Energex the fault is under investigation but no timeframe for repair has been given. 

The Bureau of Meteorology says the mercury will soar to 39C today and 37C on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures set to remain around the mid 30s for the rest of the week.

