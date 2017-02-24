Thousands of Ipswich homes lose power

More than 2100 homes lost power last night as Energex officers scrambled to make emergency repairs.

UPDATE: ENERGEX have revealed that more than 2140 homes in Ipswich lost power overnight.

The power company is still investigating the cause of an outage at 10pm which affected 140 homes in Brassall and Muirlea.

Power was restored to those suburbs by 12,45am.

Police received reports of "a loud bang" from residents in Redbank Plains at about 2.30am before power was lost around the suburb.

Energex revealed a branch fell onto a powerline at 2.20am causing 2000 homes in Redbank Plains and Bellbird Park to lose power.

Workers restored power to all homes in the area by 4am this morning.

Earlier this month Ipswich residents were hit hardest by state-wide power outages during 43 degree weather.

On Sunday, February 11, about 8,100 Queensland homes were affected by outages and about 3,400 of those were in Ipswich.

An Energex spokesperson said the cause of the unplanned outages included a car hitting a power pole while most were "due to the normal range of events that can cause outages".

Up to 122 homes in Brassall, 19 in Muirlea, 456 in Bellbird Park and 1531 in Redbank Plains were impacted by the emergency outages.

