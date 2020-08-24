Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Thousands of people are in hotel quarantine.
Thousands of people are in hotel quarantine.
Health

Thousands in hotel quarantine as 156 turned back from border

by Jack McKay
24th Aug 2020 11:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

More than 2000 people remain in hotel quarantine as police continue to turn around dozens of people at the Queensland border.

Police have intercepted another 37 flights in the past 24 hours, with more than 1,300 passengers checked by authorities.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said this included three people who were refused entry in the state.

"At our road borders, 2,407 vehicles were intercepted (in the past 24 hours) - we refused entry to 156 persons," he said.

Late-night revellers failing to social distance in Fortitude Valley earlier this year. Picture: Supplied
Late-night revellers failing to social distance in Fortitude Valley earlier this year. Picture: Supplied

"And on our quarantining from those borders, we've put 75 into quarantine which brings the total number of persons in hotel quarantine in Queensland to 2084."

Police also checked 512 licenced premises over the weekend, with no formal action taken - but Mr Gollschewski said they were concerned about some of the behaviour in late night precincts.

"The licenced premises by and large are doing the right thing," he said.

"It's the people that are attending that still aren't quite getting the message that we'd like to see."

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski wants to see the social distancing message get through to late-night revellers. Picture: Dan Peled
Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski wants to see the social distancing message get through to late-night revellers. Picture: Dan Peled

There were no penalty infringement notices issued in the past 24 hours or notices to appear in court.

Mr Gollschewski said police interventions over the weekend on the new ten person limit in the southeast for private gatherings had largely been about educating the public.

"We've seen instances of people in parks and people not being aware," he said.

"When we have spoken to people, they have taken the advice of police and they have moved on.

"The fines will begin when people blatantly ignore the Chief Health Officer's directions. That could happen any time."


"When we have spoken to people, they have taken the advice of police and they have moved on.

"The fines will begin when people blatantly ignore the Chief Health Officer's directions. That could happen any time."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks qld border

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Not enough people getting tested, masks encouraged

        Premium Content Not enough people getting tested, masks encouraged

        News There is ‘a long way to go’ in managing the youth detention centre cluster with the government saying not enough people are getting tested.

        What you need to know ahead of crucial COVID week

        Premium Content What you need to know ahead of crucial COVID week

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk will soon address Queensland at the start of a crucial week...

        Critical week as cluster spreads across city

        Premium Content Critical week as cluster spreads across city

        Health Concerned Brisbane residents feel COVID-19 is now knocking at door

        UPDATED: List of locations visited by positive cases

        UPDATED: List of locations visited by positive cases

        News A new testing clinic has been set up in Springfield and a list of locations visited...