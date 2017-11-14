Thousands in donations declared for Ipswich hopefuls

CASHED UP: One Nation candidate Malcolm Roberts, pictured handing out how-to-vote cards to voters, has received the most donations.

THE campaign corflutes are out, the volunteer armies have mobilised and financial backers' wallets are wide open. Only two candidates across the electorates of Ipswich and Ipswich West have declared political donations, ahead of the November 25 election.

One Nation candidate Malcolm Roberts and Labor's Jim Madden have received thousands in donations from three individuals.

Ipswich incumbent Jennifer Howard has no donations declared directly for her, but her party, the Australian Labor Party, has received more than $300,000. About $200,000 of that has come from unions.

Meanwhile, the LNP has attracted the most financial backing with two whopping donations, less than two weeks out from polling day.

Ipswich One Nation candidate Malcolm Roberts has attracted $8,500 in donations from two individuals; one listed as coming from John Lutman - who Mr Roberts says is the husband of a woman he used to work with - the larger donation of $5000 is from Michael Darby.

Mr Darby is a former political candidate, previously endorsed by the Liberal Party and the Christian Democratic Party.

The only donation listed for Labor's Jim Madden comes from JJ Investment Trust, an Ipswich business owned by Jim McIlmurray, who during the August mayoral by-election donated $5000 to Mayor Antoniolli's campaign, as well as $2000 to rival Councillor Paul Tully.

The mayoral by-election was the first time the new real-time disclosure system was in use and this will be the first State Election where the new rules around political donations are in play.

Under legislation brought in by the Palaszczuk Government, all political donations, including 'gifts in kind', must be declared within seven days of the candidate receiving that cash, good or service.

When the Crime and Corruption Commission handed down its report into the 2016 local government elections recommending a ban on developer donations, Annastacia Palaszczuk extended that recommendation to include state elections.



So far, the donation declarations have shown unions are the major financial backer of the Queensland Labor Party.

Since the election was announced on October 28, 143 donations have been declared for the Queensland branch of the Australian Labor Party, with 62 of those donations coming from unions.

Among those is a series of donations from the United Voice Union totalling $57,877.

The Maritime Union Queensland Branch has also declared a whopping donation to the ALP, worth $25,000.

The largest single donation to the Labor Party has been a $28,622 donation from the CFMEU, but it's the LNP that's attracted the most cash around the state and from fewer donors.

There have been 105 donations declared for the Liberal National Party Queensland, with a massive $75,000 flowing from country racing identity Ian McCauley.

Brisbane businessman Ron Baldwin has also made a $51,000 donation to the LNP while waste operators JJ Richards have put forward $16,000 to support the party's bid for election.

Major party donations

(as at November 13)

Liberal National Party: 105 declared, worth $493,361, only $118,611 reconciled.

Australian Labor Party: 143 declared, worth $320,052, only $114,721 reconciled.

**If a donation is reconciled the ECQ has verified the donation matches up with declarations from the recipient and the donor.