Leon Eustice drives veteran Ralph Edwards through the CBD. Rob Williams
Thousands gather to show their respect at annual parade

Ashleigh Howarth
by
25th Apr 2019 1:02 PM
WITH a big smile on his face, veteran Ralph Edwards waved to the thousands of people who lined the streets to clap and thank those who bravely fought for our country's freedom at the Ipswich Anzac Day parade.

The 100-year-old veteran cruised through the Ipswich CBD in a 1917 Model T Ford utility. It was Mr Edward's dream to ride in this particular model for the parade, and after a little help from the Ipswich RSL and the local community, his wish came true.

Ken Gehrke kindly donated the use of his vehicle to let Mr Edwards mark the special day.

Following behind Mr Edwards, a number of the region's veterans were also saluted and cheered for their bravery, heroism and sacrifices.

 

Veterans waved to the large crowd who came to show their respects. Rob Williams

The next generation of Australia's Defence Force marched in perfect unison down Brisbane St, while the children from local schools were happy to wave to mum and dad out in the crowd.

The importance of Anzac Day is not lost on the children, with many Ipswich children waving their Australian flags as the procession passed by.

Mia and Imogen Henson were among the large crowd of people who came to mark this important day in our nation's history.

"It's about acknowledging everyone who has fought for our country," 12-year-old Mia said.

"We come to the march to show them that we care," said Imogen, aged seven.

 

Defence force personnel marched in perfect unison. Cordell Richardson

A few drops of tears could also be seen running down the cheeks of some individuals. Robert Patterson said Anzac Day was an emotional day for him.

"I think of my dad and my uncles who went off to war, just young boys who were trying to do what they thought was right," he said.

"They were very young, but wanted to share in the Anzac spirit and protect everything that we all love about this great country of ours.

"Their memory lives on inside me, and I will be eternally grateful to them."

