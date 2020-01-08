Thousands flock to New Year Thunder at Willowbank

The 2020 Drag Racing Season blasted off at Willowbank Raceway on Saturday night for the New Year’s Thunder event with the track jam packed with an excited summer crowd.

400 Thunder Championship Categories Top Fuel, Pro Alcohol, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Bike had the crowd sitting on the edge of their seats, clapping and cheering in appreciation of the exhilarating racing provided by the 400 Thunder Professional Drag Racing Series competitors.

ENTHRALLED: Large crowd soaks up the action at Willowbank’s New Year Thunder event.

It was a clean sweep for the Powerhouse Rapisarda Autosport International team in Top Fuel, with Wayne Newby taking out his teammate Damien Harris in the final with a “holeshot” win 3.863 over Harris’s 3.841. In addition, America’s Ashley Sanford ran a personal best of 3.827 at 313 miles per hour for the Rapisarda Team, as well as taking home the quickest elapsed time and fastest speed of the event. Wayne Newby has gained an advantage over his competitors with his win and now sits on 208 points, but what’s more fascinating is that all three Rapisarda Autosport International Top Fuel Dragsters are in the top three in the Championship chase, with Damien Harris second on 163 points and Ashley Sandford 3rd on 142 points.

BLISTERING: Top fuel action at New year Thunder.

The Legendary Gary Phillips from Queensland showed his experience with a win in Pro Alcohol over Jake Donnelly in a pedal fest of who could get traction after they both spun the wheels of their supercharged Funny Cars off the line. With a winning time of 6.583 seconds, Phillips has kept his domination going taking him to six wins in a row. He is 69 points ahead of equal second spot Jake Donnelly and Steven Reed.

Queenslander Tyronne Tremayne won the Pro Stock bracket in the team’s new Camaro with a stout 7.004 run, taking out Wayne Daley who ran into trouble in the top end and backed off early. Praise was also awarded to Jason Hedges whose chutes failed to deploy but was able to regain control of the Pontiac and save it from the concrete barriers in a series of pirouettes in the braking area. Pro Stock sees an amazing battle brewing between the top three drivers, Wayne Daley in the Wayne Daley Motorsports Dodge has only a lead of two points after Tyronne Tremayne’s win at Willowbank with Jason Hedges right behind them with only 5 points separating the top three.

SLICK: Tyronne Tremayne cruising at New Year Thunder.

In a come-from-behind win, Andrew Badcock was able to race by Glen Wooster who ran into issues and take the win in Pro Stock Bike. Glenn Wooster has made two finals in a row so far this season, losing to Andrew Badcock in the final at New Year’s Thunder. Badcock also scored the first ever win for a Suzuki Hyabusa in Pro Stock Bike by beating Wooster. This puts Wooster on 219 points ahead of Daniel Rabnott on 159 points and Badcock on 112 points in the Championship chase.

The Hotly contested 400 Thunder Sportsman Series racers also delivered an amazing night of close racing with the Gold and Titanium Trophies awarded to Kellie Kidd taking the win over her father Phil Bellert in Modified, Tammy Goldthorpe was too strong for Chris Collin in Modified Bike, Patrick Barron took out Darren Ramsay in Super Gas, Wade Moran driving his Dads Street Car beat James Notaris in Super Street, Tanya Thompson beat Graham Mackinnon in Pro Radial and Jaidyn Seng took out Samuel Perri in Junior Dragster.

The next 400 Thunder Professional Drag Racing Series event is Santo’s Summer Thunder at Sydney Dragway, January 18-19, for more information and tickets visit www.sydneydragway.com.au