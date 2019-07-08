Menu
Angie Schuck and Matt Walker of Ipswich with Ungermann Brothers ice creams.
Thousands feast on fresh flavours at popular foodie festival

Ashleigh Howarth
8th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
SOME of the Scenic Rim's best food and beverages were served up on platters for thousands to try at the annual Eat Local Week Winter Harvest Festival.

More than 14,300 foodies made their way to Aratula on Saturday for the festival, which is the signature event of Eat Local Week. This number was slightly up on last year's attendance.

Local farmers, growers and business owners across the region also recorded new sales records, as visitors ate their way across the region and enjoyed the cooking demonstrations, live music and laid back country atmosphere.

 

View Photo Gallery
 

The Kalbar and District Community Bank tractor pulling competition was a crowd favourite once again. The team from the Butcher Co took out the title for the fourth year in a row, setting a new record time of 11.78 seconds. They split their $1000 winnings between the Aratula Community Sports Comples and Hayes Oval.

Kalfresh recorded 12.12 seconds and chose to donate their $700 winnings to Kalbar State School p and C.

Third place went to Moffatt Fresh Produce with a time of 13.5 seconds. They donated their $200 for the Aratula Community Sports Complex.

The inaugural Fashions on the Field competition, judged by Jericho Road Clothing designers Kate Russell and Chloe Rowe, was also a popular new addition.

Lyn McLean of Milford Country Cottages and Sophie Aisthorpe were crowned the winners.

