Thousands expected to turn out for Springfield duathlon

GREATER Springfield Duathlon racers will need to brush up on their Danish if they are to take out a place at this weekend's event.

Triathlon Queensland's State Championship Duathlon event will be held in Springfield this Sunday and is also Queensland's only qualifying race to make the Australian Age Group Team who will head to Denmark next year for the ITU World Championships for Duathlon.

Triathlon Queensland executive director Tim Harradine said the Springfield-based event was always a hugely popular day and was likely to draw a few thousand people to the region.

"We've currently got around 500 people registered and are expecting at least another 50 people yet which is an increase of 20% on last year's race,” Mr Harradine said.

"People will be coming with their supporters from all over so we expect to see a couple of thousand people at the event.

"The majority of participants are seasoned athletes, but there's usually always around 20% who are first-timers and what people like about the Springfield location is that everything is compact, so as a spectator it's fantastic as you can see a lot of the race action.

"There are also a lot of challenging hills we ride through so from a technical and challenge point of view it makes for a very interesting ride course.

"This year we have also moved the run course through the Robelle Domain Parklands so it will be a pretty run course as well.”

The family friendly event has a distance for everyone aged from seven years-old and older, starting at a 250m run, 2km ride, 250m run for the youngest competitors, through to the longest event, the Standard distance (10k run, 40k ride, 5k run).

Duathlon is a variant of triathlon with a run, bike, run format and is for many a great transition into the sport from traditional running or riding-only events as the swim element is removed.

Mr Harradine said the Springfield course was also suitable for athletes with a disability and will see Commonwealth Games 2018 paratriathlon hopeful, Sara Tait racing at the Springfield event's Sprint Distance race.

"We love bringing this event out to the Ipswich region and the local community has always been very helpful and a pleasure to work with,” Mr Harradine said.

Online registrations close today with late entries available up until the event on Sunday.

For more information on how to register visit the website or phone: 3369 9600