Thousands to attend vigil for Eurydice Dixon

EURYDICE Dixon was left alone to die in a cold, empty park after she was raped and murdered.

On Monday night, that same park is expected to be filled with thousands of people who were moved in some way by her tragic death.

The Reclaim Princes Park vigil could see as many as 30,000 people seated quietly on the grass at Carlton North not far from where a passer-by discovered Ms Dixon's body last Wednesday morning.

In cities around Australia on Monday night, murdered Melbourne woman Eurydice Dixon will be remembered.

The simple vigil will ask those in attendance to quietly reflect on the events of June 12 for 30 minutes from 5.30pm while the lights on the soccer pitch are turned off.

There are not expected to be any long speeches or protests. Organisers say it's a peaceful vigil aiming to unite those grieving for Ms Dixon and reinforce the message that all women should be able to walk home safely.

On Facebook, organisers wrote: "We all should be able to walk home, whenever we want, wherever we want, and assume we will make it home safe.

"Our bodies are not there for taking. It is not up to us to keep ourselves safe when we know it's up to men to choose not to inflict violence upon us."

Megan Bridger-Darling, who is one of 15 people who helped bring the event together, told news.com.au she did not know Ms Dixon but wanted to celebrate her life.

"It started as something small where we wanted to show our respect for her," she said.

"Her family was clear they didn't want it to be politicised and we didn't want the talk around her death to lose the focus on her."

Ms Bridger-Darling said she has received more than a thousand offers from volunteers keen to help, but she's not surprised.

"Melbourne just rallies. We're a bunch of small villages and if you hurt one of us, you hurt all of us. We all need a shoulder sometimes and we just wanted to offer as many shoulders as possible."

Vigils are also being held in Victorian cities including Ballarat, Geelong and Warrnambool, as well as in Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart and Brisbane.

Households around Australia are also being encouraged to put a candle in their windows or pop on the porch light in memory of those like Ms Dixon who never made it home.

Flowers and notes have been left at Princes Park. Picture: Ellen Smith/AAP

A makeshift memorial for Ms Dixon was set up at Princes Park in the days after her murder. Flowers have been piling up ever since, alongside notes that read: "All women have the right to walk at night and be safe", and: "I won't forget your name".

The site was vandalised on Monday morning with offensive graffiti. A 25m-wide lewd image was quickly removed after being discovered shortly before 4am.

Ms Dixon was walking home from her comedy gig at the Highlander Bar in the Melbourne CBD about 10.40pm last Tuesday. Her body was found less than a kilometre from her home.

Ms Dixon's death was met by an outpouring of grief and anger from Australian women who live everyday with the fear that the same thing could happen to them.

Jaymes Todd, 19, has been charged with Ms Dixon's rape and murder. He briefly appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court last week and was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance in October.