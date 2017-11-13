Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Thousands of cars recalled: Issues with airbags, seatbelts

The Jeep Compass 2010-2014 model is one of the vehicles recalled.
The Jeep Compass 2010-2014 model is one of the vehicles recalled.

THOUSANDS of vehicles have been recalled due to safety issues with the airbag and sealtbelts.

The recall applies to three popular models of car:

  1. Chrysler Sebring (JS) 2010
  2. Dodge Caliber (PM) 2010-2012
  3. Jeep Compass and Patriot (MK) 2010-2014

What are the defects?

The safety recall campaign was launched due to the occupant restrain controller on the vehicles which may experience loss of airbag and seatbelt pretensioner deployment capability during a crash.

This is due to a shorting condition resulting in a negative voltage transient that travels to the occupant restraint control via the front impact sensor wires.

The loss of airbag and seatbelt pretensioner deployment capability during a crash may increase the risk of injury or death.

What should consumers do?

Fiat Chrysler Automobile will rectify the vehicle at no cost to the consumer. To do this an authorised dealer will replace to the occupant restrain control. Consumers are encouraged to act immediately. 

  • It isn't the only recent recall with 150,000 cars manufactured by Subaru recalled yesterday due to controversial Takata airbags. READ MORE HERE.

Topics:  australia editors picks recall toowoomba vehicle recall

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

One Nation leader Steve Dickson's grubby ‘strap-on’ lie

One Nation leader Steve Dickson's grubby ‘strap-on’ lie

ONE Nation’s ugly claims that schools are teaching girls as young as 10 how to use sex toys is just part of its political model.

Bureau tips 'significant rain event', storms for southeast

Taking photos of storms.

RAIN is on the way.

VOTING EARLY? Where to find your closest pre-polling station

Ballot to decide the order the candidates will appear in the 2016 council Election. The candidates numbers are put into envelopes and then the ballot box. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Where you can vote if you want to avoid election day crowds.

Malcolm Roberts confronted by unions at DV fundraiser

IT'S ON: Union representatives clashed with One Nation supporters in a verbal stoush at Queens Park on the weekend.

Event labelled as domestic violence fundraiser turns sour

Local Partners

Simple steps to avoid having your car stolen

There are some basic things you can do to avoid thieves targeting your car.

Bread, buns, biscuits and more

Recipes from a chef captivated by the craft of baking

Mum's dying wish: How you can help

CANCER BATTLE: This Christmas may be Nicole Flood's last with her children, Jai and CJ.

This Christmas may be Nicole Flood's last with her two children.

App helping women achieve orgasm

Emma Watson uses it. And so do many Aussie women.

Nissan Navara Black Edition muscles up for the family

Only 500 Nissan Navara N-Sport Black Editions have been produced, starting from $54,490 plus on-roads.

We're testing why Australian buyers are loving dual cab utes.

Best pubs in Queensland: Range forest protects its secret

Tanisha Smith from Eungella gazing out at the picturesque Pioneer Valley which serves as the main view from the hotel's front window.

Patrons can inject a little European glamour into their lives.

Sunshine Coast college 'Qld's most innovative school'

Sophie Statham, Savannah Buckman and Shaelee Burton are part of Glasshouse Christian College’s Operation Pyjamas, an online business providing PJs to underprivileged children. Picture: AAP/Ric Frearson

The college is challenging the traditional education model