Thousands call for action on hospital parking fee 'gouging'

QUEENSLAND's sickest patients and their families pay more to park at hospitals than holiday-makers pay at the airport.

It costs $30 a day to park a car at Queensland's specialist children's hospital while parking at Brisbane Airport will set you back $10.

It's an issue Ipswich families travelling to Brisbane for treatment know well but now a Queensland rural health advocate has called on the State Government to take action.

Already she has thousands of supporters.

Justine Christerson started a petition three weeks ago asking Queensland's most prominent politicians to investigate hospital car park "price gouging".

When it hits 20,000, Ms Christerson will present the petition to Queensland Health Minister Cameron Dick who says he is aware of the issue and working to improve price consistency across hospitals.

The petition has more than 14,000 signatures.

One Ipswich family spent $700 on parking in two weeks when their daughter had heart surgery in Brisbane, even with parking vouchers.

Ipswich couple Jasmin and Luke Michiels (pictured) were spared those parking costs when their baby Odette was born at just 32 weeks.

She was treated at Ipswich Hospital's Special Care Nursery and the stressed couple were given $5 a day parking to access the facility run by Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

"If we'd had to go to Brisbane it would have meant potentially only seeing her every two days," Jasmin said.

"Trying to juggle parking costs while all of sudden being on reduced pay through maternity leave would have been really hard. We were lucky."

The one day the pair didn't have access to $5 parking, husband Luke received a $91 parking fine, which the council later waved.

Ms Christerson said the cost of parking is a burden on families, particularly those who have travelled from Queensland's regional areas for treatment.

"I deal with families facing life-long issues or life-limiting health issues, for instance cancer families, and people might be going to appointments expected to last an hour, or three hours," Ms Christerson said.

Hospital parking fees at the Mater Hospital.

"But appointments often run over time so what could be budgeted as a $20 car park fee becomes $40 and people are doing that three or four times a week."

The State Government, which does not operate the car park at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, says it recognises the importance of parking availability and that it's a source of frustration.

Last year Health Minister Cameron Dick asked the Health Department to consult with health services on developing a new parking framework. That's expected to be finalised this year.

"One of the challenges of hospital car parking state-wide is that there is no consistent approach to parking concessions," Mr Dick said.

"The cost of parking and the level of discount varies between hospitals.

"Many Queensland hospitals provide free car parking and those with paid parking all provide discounted parking for patients experiencing hardship."

People experiencing hardship or suffering from a chronic illness should contact the social worker at the hospital, to see what assistance is available, Mr Dick said.