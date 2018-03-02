Thousands attend respected Ipswich officer's funeral

Hundreds of police and mourners gathered for the funeral of police officer Senior Sergeant Troy Salton at Cityhope Church, Flinders View.

TEARS were shed by hundreds of mourners who turned out to farewell one of Ipswich's most popular police officers.

Bagpipes played as Senior Sergeant Troy Donald Salton was given his final salute.

Snr Sgt Salton died in a tragic accident on February 23.

His funeral service was held at Cityhope Church, Flinders View yesterday morning.

With an estimated crowd of more than 2000 people, the service may have been the biggest Ipswich has ever seen.

Snr Sgt Salton was remembered as a loving, caring father and husband, a dedicated and respected worker and 'a great mate'.

He was a member of the Queensland Police Service for 26 years.

His most recent position was as the Officer in Charge of Lowood Station.

Fellow officer Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Williams spoke at the funeral.

He described his friend as a "wonderful person and a "true gentleman".

"He was kind and considerate and always respectful," Det Snr Sgt Williams said.

"He was passionate, he was sincere and he was always very modest. He was a great boss, he was a great guy and he was a great mate.

"Since taking on the position at Lowood I know that Troy has been working arduously with key people within the community to make things better.

"He also has gained the love, respect and admiration of those staff he had work under him there.

"At a recent function that Troy attended I had the opportunity to publicly acknowledge Troy as a person that in my mind epitomises honesty, decency, integrity and professionalism. he was a huge influence on the person and police officer that I am."