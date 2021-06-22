‘Thousands’ at risk as Bondi cluster grows

Thousands of people will need to come forward to get tested if they visited Bondi Junction Westfield. Picture: NCA NewsWire

Thousands of additional shoppers who visited Bondi Junction Westfield over the space of a week will need to get tested as NSW health authorities raise their level of concern of the venue.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the shopping centre had generated “a number of cases” and authorities wanted to make sure they had “captured everybody”.

Anyone who visited the centre, including the carparks, at any time between June 12 and 18 has been asked to come forward.

“It could involve thousands of extra people getting tested now,” Ms Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

“We have the capacity for that to happen, and we urge people to come forward. The high number of tests we have, the better number it will be to make sure we haven’t missed any strains of community transmission.”

Chief health officer Kerry Chant said one of the 10 new cases confirmed on Tuesday morning was a worker at Bondi Junction who had been exposed – “probably through fleeting contact” – to one of the infectious people who had moved around the shopping centre.

“For this reason, we are calling out for anyone who has been at Bondi Junction, including the carparks, anytime between June 12 and 18 to get a test,” she said.

“If you don’t have symptoms and are just coming forth because we are asking you to attend, you don’t need to self-isolate. What we are asking you to do is minimise your contact with others until you have a negative test.

“We want everybody to come forward and get tested.”

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the Delta variant of the virus was a “gold-medallist” when it comes to jumping from one person to another.

“Take it very, very seriously,” he said.

People who visited the following shops in Bondi Junction at the specified times will need to remain in isolation for 14 days from the time of exposure.

David Jones Bondi, Level 1 500 Oxford Street, Saturday June 12, 10.55am to 11.15am

Event Cinemas Bondi Junction 500 Oxford Street, Sunday June 13, 1.30pm to 4pm

Fresh Nails, Westfield Bondi Junction 500 Oxford Street, Friday June 18, 9:30am to 7pm

Harry‘s Coffee Kitchen 500 Oxford Street, Tuesday June 13, 3:10pm to 3:55pm

Myer Bondi, Level 2 and 4 500 Oxford Street, Saturday June 12, 11.15am to 11.50am

Sourdough Bakery 500 Oxford Street, Friday June 11, 12.35pm to 12.50pm

Tea Gardens Hotel Bondi Junction 2-4 Bronte Road, Sunday June 13, 5pm to 5.15pm



