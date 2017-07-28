'Those lolly boxes are fake': Charity plea in fraud case

FAKE DONATION: These lolly boxes, seen around Ipswich and surrounds, are fraudulent and the money is not going to camp quality. Residents have been asked to help track them down.

A CHARITY dedicated to helping children suffering cancer is desperately trying to track down fraudulent lolly boxes.

The boxes have been left in various places around Ipswich and the wider region.

Three have been found in Ipswich so far.

A trusted Camp Quality fundraiser, Tony Stubbings, has been tasked with picking up the lolly boxes but Camp Quality has also called on the community to help.

Queensland's Camp Quality fundraising coordinator Jake Sullivan said none of the lolly boxes are legitimate.

Mr Sullivan has only been in the role a few months and has spent a large portion of that time dealing with the fraudulent boxes.

"What's happened is that someone who used to fund raise for us has been putting the boxes out and collecting the money," Mr Sullivan said.

"But that money hasn't been coming to Camp Quality.

"To be honest, it's a waste of our time to be chasing down these boxes and this has been going on for a while.

"There are better things I could be doing to raise money for Camp Quality."

Queensland Police are investigating the allegations of fraud and were contacted for further comment.

Already 14 fake lolly boxes have been found.

Camp Quality fears there may be more and has asked businesses, or residents, to report the boxes directly to Camp Quality.

Mr Sullivan said not to panic if you're a business owner with one of these boxes.

"The business owner hasn't done anything wrong," Mr Sullivan said.

"If there is money in the box, just take it out and put the box to one side."

Mr Sullivan said that business owners should contact Camp Quality which will then deposit the cash for them, and send a receipt.

"We are relying heavily on the community to let us know if they are aware of a lolly box in a business near them," he said.

"Camp Quality thanks everyone for their ongoing support in the matter and we hope to have this sorted out as soon as possible."

Contact Camp Quality directly on 02 9876 0500 and ask for Jake Sullivan

Fake lolly boxes found

Jimboomba Vet, 10 Euphemia St, Jimboomba

Beaudesert Hospital

Browns Plains Medical centre, 18 Commerce Dr

Pring St Medical Centre, Ipswich

Pioneer Health, Logan Village, North St, Logan Village

Yarrabilba Health Hub, 1/36 Yarrabilba Dr, Yarrabilba

Jimboomba Pump Service, 2-6 Euphemia St

Cafe Bayliss at Heritage Park, 328 Bayliss Rd

Jimboomba Physio, Jimboomba Shopping centre

Pioneer Health, 12 North St, Logan Village

Allcare Medial Centre, 2/156 Inala Ave, Inala

Acacia Ridge Medical centre, 25 Elizabeth St, Acacia Ridge

Winston Glades Medical centre, 259 Ash St, Flinders View

Yamanto Family Practice, 512 Warwick R, Yamanto