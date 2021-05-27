Menu
Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rd 2 - Reds v Crusaders
Sport

Thorn puts shoddy Reds on notice

by Marco Monteverde
27th May 2021 6:20 PM | Updated: 6:39 PM

Unhappy Queensland coach Brad Thorn won’t tolerate another shoddy defensive display from the Reds on Saturday night against the Chiefs in Townsville.

The toast of Australian rugby less than three weeks ago when they beat the Brumbies 19-16 in the Super Rugby AU grand final, the Reds have flopped in the stronger Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition.

While no Australian team has registered a win over New Zealand opposition, the Reds have not only been beaten but have conceded a whopping 103 points in losses to the Highlanders and the Crusaders.

“We’ve been really disappointed,” Thorn said.

“We know we have points in us but defensively, we’re obviously not happy with that.”

Thorn said Queensland fans in Townsville deserved to see an improved Reds’ performance.

“There’s a real strong rugby community up there, a proud rugby community,” he said.

“We want to put on a good display for the people that come to support us.

“There needs to be a response from the last two weeks.”

Thorn has made four changes to the side that started in last Saturday’s embarrassing 63-28 loss to the Crusaders at Suncorp Stadium.

Utility back Isaac Henry replaces Hamish Stewart in the centres, Filipo Daugunu returns on the wing in place of the injured Jock Campbell, Feao Fotuaika will start at loosehead prop ahead of Dane Zander, and flanker Angus Scott-Young comes in for Fraser McReight.

Halfback Tate McDermott will make his 50th Super Rugby appearance for the Reds.

“He has worked hard within our program and continues to improve on his game.” Thorn said of McDermott.

