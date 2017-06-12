Thomas and Friends set to warm up winter school holidays

Day out with Thomas runs from 24 June to 9 July.

The world-famous blue locomotive, Thomas the Tank Engine will steam into The Workshops Rail Museum for Day out with Thomas these winter school holidays from 24 June to 9 July.

CEO and Director of the Queensland Museum Network Professor Suzanne Miller encouraged Ipswich residents to come and meet Thomas and The Fat Controller during their new winter time slot.

"All the family favourites will be back during the holidays, including Thomas the Tank Engine, The Fat Controller, Annie and Clarabel and the hugely popular Thomas Play Pit," Professor Miller said.

Camden, 5, Brooklyne, 8, Tobias, 4, Caillou, 4, and Kate Ennis, 10, at the annual Day Out with Thomas children's event at the Workshops Rail Museum. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times Claudia Baxter

Tickets to the Day out with Thomas event include entry to the Museum and all exhibits.

Visitors are encouraged to make a day of it and explore all the Museum has on offer with family tickets just $44.50.

"Visitors can watch our huge model railway, climb aboard a vintage carriage at Platform 9, have a go at the tilt train and diesel train simulators, and check out our exciting new temporary exhibit A Room for Wild Animals," Professor Miller said.

Day out with Thomas is packed full of things for the whole family to see and do:

Meet Thomas, The Fat Controller and their friends Douglas, Annie and Clarabel, D199, Trevor the Traction Engine and George the Steamroller

Enjoy story time and a show with The Fat Controller

Dive into the Thomas Play Pit

Get hands-on with a range of Thomas activities including craft, colouring in, games and puzzles

Find the hidden Thomas trains on the huge model railway

Take a break and watch a Thomas movie

Take a miniature train ride around the Museum grounds - Queensland's oldest working rail yard

Let off steam in Nippers Railway, the indoor adventure playground

Explore 15 larger -than-life exhibits including restored carriages, steam trains and train simulators

Tickets

Family ticket $44.50 (2 adults and up to 4 children)

Adult $14.50

Concession $12.50

Child (3-15 years) $11.50

Child (under 3 years of age) FREE

Tickets can be purchased online at theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au or onsite at the ticket office.

For more information call (07) 3432 5100.

