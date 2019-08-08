'This will stay with us': Ambos inspired by survival story

AFTER Ipswich grandmother Nada Grbavac was rescued from the wreckage of the horrific crash that killed her husband, her chances of survival were slim.

The vehicle driven by her husband Josip had taken a big side on hit from a truck, leaving Nada unconscious with multiple critical injuries.

Paramedics from Ipswich and Boonah worked to try to save her life before she was carefully transferred to a RACQ Lifeflight chopper, and flown to the PA Hospital, where she would spend the next 18 weeks, including five weeks in intensive care.

It was to the surprise of many, including her own family, that Nada pulled through after suffering an extensive list of head, chest, spinal and internal injuries.

She had a fractured sternum and broken ribs which had drastically affected her breathing, while her serious head injury was another major concern for medical crews.

An aerial photograph of the crash site at the intersection of Boonah Fassifern Rd and the Cunningham Highway.

Her subsequent recovery can be largely attributed to her own fitness and tenacity, though Nada herself credits the life-saving work of the paramedics that helped her on that fateful day at Fassifern on May 30.

Joined by two of her three children and her daughter-in-law, an emotional Nada went to Ipswich ambulance station yesterday to personally thank paramedics Russell Pavey, Mark Benstead, David Greenwell and Alex Henderson.

She shed tears as she hugged each of the paramedics, asking them for details of what they saw when they first arrived at the crash.

She particularly wanted to know about her beloved husband of 47 and a half years, Josip, who died at the scene.

Josip Grbavac, born May 13, 1943, died May 30, 2018, in the car accident near Boonah.

"Thank you all so much,” she said as she saw each of the paramedics for the first time yesterday.

A paramedic sat with Nada and reassured her.

"We are sorry we couldn't do more for your husband,” he told her.

Nada's son Joe said the entire family was grateful for the work of all emergency services.

"We lost our father but still got a second chance with mum,” Mr Grbavac said before passing over a gift from the family.

"The job you did that day has changed our family.”

Mr Grbavac said, at one stage, doctors told the family Nada had only a 7 per cent chance of making a recovery.

Family members took turns visiting her every day in hospital so that she was rarely left alone.

Now back living independently at her Camira home, she enjoys regular visits and care from her children and three grandchildren.

"She has had to learn to walk, eat, breathe and talk again,” he said.

"She has been very disciplined about doing all of her exercises. She was always very active, and always a busy person.”

But Mr Grbavac said his mother would not have survived without the work of paramedics.

"Without these paramedics, we wouldn't have our mum,” he said.

"They don't get enough recognition for what they do every day.”

Paramedic Russell Pavey said seeing Nada reunited with her family really brought home the importance of QAS and the work it does day in, day out.

"To hear about how we have given Nada back to her family is what will stay with us the longest - we will remember this,” he said.