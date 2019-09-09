This night of nights for Ipswich is one not to be missed

NOT TO BE MISSED: The Ipswich Hospice Jacaranda Dinner is back after a successful inaugural event last year. Don't miss a stunning night under the stars.

DINE under the stars at a stunning spring celebration this Saturday, for the Ipswich Hospice Jacaranda Dinner.

The aim of the event is to raise much needed funds so Ipswich Hospice can continue to provide a high quality of care to the Ipswich and West Moreton community, in addition to bringing awareness to the services provided by the community owned and run facility.

Events Manager for Ipswich Hospice, Kerryn Costello said it was the second Jacaranda Dinner, and a definitely the must attend event for Ipswich.

"It promises to be a wonderful evening under the stars, set amongst beautiful gardens enjoying each other's company and raising money for such an important organisation in Ipswich,” she said.

"We encourage local businesses to take advantage of our corporate packages and join us for the Ipswich Hospice event of the year.”

The evening will also include a violinist, music from Jeff Usher from the Ipswich City Big Band, fire twirling, food trucks plus more. Tickets can be purchased at ipswichhospice.org.au/jacaranda at $110 per person which include food, a welcome drink and music.

For more information about the event or Ipswich Hospice Care visit www.ipswichhospice.org.au or visit Ipswich Hospice on Facebook.