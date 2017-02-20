This new property trend is emerging in Ipswich

THERE'S a trend emerging in the housing market with more people building dual- living accommodation and Ipswich is no exception.

These properties are not subdivided but will have a second, smaller house built on the same block.

In Ipswich that's limited to a one-bedroom second house but even that has appeal for investors.

Real estate agent and developer Kevin Doodney, a fan of the dual-living style, said the trend was being driven by investors chasing the potential 7% increase in rental yield from having a second rentable home on the same property, without having to pay for a subdivision through council.

Mr Doodney said the trend started in the southern states when state governments allowed "granny flats” to be built and investors seized the opportunity.

In Queensland, local governments set the rules and for Ipswich City Council a separate home on the same block is limited to one bedroom.

Dual living is increasing in popularity, but Mr Doodney was not convinced it would take over.

"It's an option, but I don't think it will ever become the standard,” he said.

"If I built 300 in Ipswich tomorrow they would sell because investors want that option.”

Boettcher Realty agent Darren Boettcher said sometimes dual living was an option for parents helping children buy their first home, or children building a separate home for their parents.

"There is a growing demand for these types of properties,” Mr Boettcher said.

"It's definitely an emerging market partly fuelled by the cost of living. People are trying to share the load,” he said.