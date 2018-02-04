This is why you don’t want a plane door to open mid-flight

YOU might have shuddered at the thought of what would happen if a plane door opened in the middle of a flight.

It's now been revealed that in that highly unlikely event, it would only take half a second before catastrophe struck, The Sun reports.

According to ASAPScience, due to a difference in air pressure, anything not secured when the door opened would immediately be pulled out of the plane.

Any one who didn't get pulled out of the plane wouldn't fare much better on the plane, which would quickly fall apart in the air.

There would also be a huge risk of oxygen deficiency to anyone who didn't have their oxygen mask on.

But you can rest assured that the chances of that happening are very, very small - actually, it's almost impossible for the plane door to open mid-flight.

Pilot and author Patrick Smith told The Telegraph it was too difficult to open a plane door as the cabin pressure was so intense.

"You would need a hydraulic jack, and airport security doesn't allow those," he said.

Earlier this month, a man managed to opened the emergency exit of a grounded plane and clamber out over the wing while apparently suffering an asthma attack.

It was reported the passenger took the drastic action after the delayed flight from Stansted, UK was held on the tarmac after landing at Malaga, Spain.

The man, said to be a 57-year-old Polish man, had become frustrated after the flight arrived an hour late, and then those on-board were kept waiting another 30 minutes with no explanation, according to passengers.

"This man decided he wasn't going to wait any longer," stunned witness Fernando Del Valle Villalobos said.

"He activated the emergency door and left, saying, 'I'm going via the wing'. It was surreal."

The video shows ground staff appearing to dissuade him from going any further.

Last year, a first class passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight from Chicago and Beijing tried to open the door but was restrained by crew and arrested when the plane arrived at its destination.

And a few days later, another passenger tried the same thing on an AirAsia flight between New Delhi and Ranchi. He was also restrained by passengers and crew, who handed him over to authorities when the plane landed.

