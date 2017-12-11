This is why we need a DV registry

DISCLOSURE NOW: An Ipswich woman is calling on the newly elected Labor Government to introduce a registry for domestic violence offenders.

DISCLOSURE NOW: An Ipswich woman is calling on the newly elected Labor Government to introduce a registry for domestic violence offenders. Pexels

AN IPSWICH woman is calling on the State Government to introduce a domestic violence registry to ensure other women don't suffer the way she did.

Her story is similar to so many other Queensland women; when she met the father of her child, Sarah* was just 22. He was good looking, charming and likeable.

He told her about how his previous partner had cheated on him repeatedly. She felt sorry for him.

The behaviour started small. He wanted to know where she was all the time. He would drink too much and become aggressive.

When she fell pregnant unexpectedly, he accused of her doing it on purpose to trap him in the relationship.

He didn't physically hurt her while she was pregnant and the first time he slapped her, Sarah was surprised. Nothing could have prepared her for what was to follow.

He crippled her financially. Did his best to drive away her friends and family.

She got the courage to leave after he dragged her down a set of stairs in front of their child, even though she was afraid.

While she engaged with the court system, when the time came to tell her story, she lied to the magistrate. He had threatened her with violence and a refusal to care for their child.

She was afraid but stuck with the break up. That didn't stop him calling.

One night, he called wanting a lift. She said no. Hours later she woke to a knock on the door. She knew it was him and didn't open it.

She heard him going around the house, to the back door. She called 000 and ran upstairs to lock herself in the bedroom, believing the police were on the way.

He broke down the bedroom door. The attack - including physical and sexual abuse - lasted two hours while she lay on the bed telling herself the police would be there soon.

Eventually she got the opportunity to run, leaving her child behind in the home. The first car she passed on the street was the police.

She waved them down and after some denial that 'he didn't even know her, she was crazy', he was arrested.

The matter went to court. He was convicted but didn't go to jail because he was given a suspended sentence.

Now, she has remarried and is trying to move on with her life. He married too but his new partner suffered the same fate as Sarah and has reached out to her.

"If we had a registry, where women could see if someone has a history of domestic violence that gives them power to make a choice," Sarah said.

"I didn't need to go through that. His latest partner didn't need to go through it either. If we had known, we would have been able to make that decision.

"How can he not be locked up for what he did?"

Had the LNP won the November 25 election, the registry Sarah wants would have been introduced, dubbed Tara's Law after Gold Coast woman Tara Brown, brutally beaten to death by her partner in September 2015.

"He's already on dating websites looking for his next victim," Sarah said.

"And without a registry, they won't know who he really is. I wish I had known."

*Name has been changed, details omitted to protect the victim's identity