This is the gold we should really be talking about

Kelsey-Lee Barber won gold in javelin at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Kelsey-Lee Barber won gold in javelin at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha.

A gold dress - you can't be serious.

That's what we're talking about this week?

A WAG. In a gold dress? Oh and it's the same one Kylie Jenner wore to Justin Bieber's wedding.

WTF people?

What about the other gold of the year? You know, the gold medal won by Kelsey-Lee Barber in javelin at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha. The gold that delivered Australia its first gold medal in the javelin at a world championship.

I mean, aren't we supposed to be in the middle of a women's sport revolution?

RELATED: Australian golden girl Kelsey-Lee Barber is the javelin world champ

There has been the advent of the AFL Women's competition, the birth and overwhelming success in attendance and television viewership of the Women's Big Bash in cricket, increased visibility of the Matildas and moves towards equal pay across multiple sporting codes.

So why oh why did I wake up yesterday morning to all this chatter about the ex-wife of a former footballer and her gold dress now being worn by a Kardashian family member?

Kelsey-Lee Barber won gold in the women's javelin final at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty

Yes, I know the former footballer was a superb player - actually he was one of my favourites. Yes I know they are going through a very public break up.

But seriously, what about the double fist pump of our new world champion?

What about the sage advice of her coach and husband Mike to lengthen her run up to deliver a clutch final-round effort of 66.56 metres?

What about how the 28-year-old has now put a target on her back ahead of next year's Olympics?

RELATED: Kylie Jenner stuns in Aussie design worn by Nadia Bartel

Because while you may not have been talking about her while ordering your coffee this morning, this time next year you will be and adding an "Oi Oi Oi" along with it.

While mainstream interest in women's sport might be at all-time high, the fight for visibility and recognition for our female athletes continues.

There's a lot of backslapping going on at the moment - and we should celebrate success.

But we also can't afford to lose momentum. If history has taught us anything, it's that it could be another two decades before women's sport will be front and centre again.

Let 1999 be a reminder.

Nadia Bartel’s gold J'Aton Couture gown made headlines after being worn by Kylie Jenner to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding. Picture: Instagram/@nadiabartel

It was then that the US women's soccer team had just won the World Cup and put women's soccer on the map - before then, the rest of the world didn't know who Mia Hamm or Brandi Chastain were.

Despite the success, by 2012, women's professional soccer in the US had gone bust.

It took this year's FIFA Women's World Cup for women's soccer to take centre stage again and plant itself firmly back on the map.

RELATED: Husband and wife team who took Kelsey-Lee Barber to the top

The humble Kelsey-Lee, who goes by the twitter handle of @thatjavelingirl, deserves to be celebrated and her success championed. And the rest of us need to continue the conversation about continuing momentum.

According to Suncorp's 2019 Australian Youth Confidence Report, nearly 50 per cent of girls stop playing sport by the age of 17, and overall girls aged between 15 and 17 were spending near one hour and 20 minutes less than boys the same age being physically active.

Think about all the benefits sport delivers for society. Sport teaches us how to win and lose, helps build self esteem and confidence, provides health benefits, and there are proven advantages to people who play team sport going into the business world. This is why we need to be talking about Barber's gold and not a gold dress of an ex-wife of a former footballer.

Selina Steele is a reporter for News Corp Australia.