This is the biggest fear on Qld roads: Agree?

THE biggest fear of Queensland drivers is other drivers, according to new research from finder.com.au.

The research, which came from a survey of more than 2069 Australian drivers, found that the equivalent of 2.9 million, about 77%, of Queenslanders have fears of some kind while they drive.

It showed 56% of Queenslanders fear other drivers.

About 27% of people fear driving in bad weather, 24% worry about running over a pedestrian and 20% of people are concerned with the financial impact of an accident.

About 3% of respondents selected "other" and submitted their own phobias, including the car catching on fire, other drivers using their high beam, hitting a cyclist, and tailgaters.

Insurance Expert at finder.com.au Bessie Hassan said it was interesting that Queenslanders on the roads were more worried about driving in bad weather than hitting a pedestrian or animal.

"Queenslanders are most concerned about other drivers, followed by bad weather and running over a pedestrian," she said.

"Toowoomba motorists who worry about about the financial impact of an accident should consider increasing the comprehensiveness of their car insurance cover."

FEARS

Percentage of drivers

Other drivers being reckless 56%

Driving in bad weather 27%

Running over a pedestrian 24%

The financial impact of an accident 20%

Hitting an animal 19%

Receiving a traffic infringement 17%

Driving next to trucks 17%

Having to reverse/parallel park 9%

Teaching someone how to drive 4%

Other 3%