‘This is not Summer Bay’: Assault trio’s reality check

Mark Blasdall, Brandon Wenn and Jesse Hannan were charged over an assault.

THREE men who took part in a fight in a public park after a friend’s relationship ended have been given a stern reality check from an Ipswich judge.

Ipswich District Court this week heard the men went to a park armed with baseball bats when their mate confronted a man who was said to have been dating his ex-girlfriend.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC condemned the trio’s role in the violence, telling them: “This is not Summer Bay. This is real life.”

Judge Horneman-Wren was making reference to the Home and Away television show.

The court heard the young men had been subject to strict home curfews for nearly 18 months as a result of being charged with wounding.

The physical act of wounding was committed by a fourth co-offender, and not the three men before the court, the more serious wounding charge was withdrawn by the Crown.

Mark Blasdall and Brandon Wenn pleaded guilty to common assault.

Mark Alexander Aaron Blasdall, 28, from Gatton, Brandon James Wenn, 27, from North Ipswich, and Jesse William Hannan, 24, from Coalfalls, pleaded guilty to two charges each of committing common assault at Leichhardt on December 3, 2019.

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions senior legal officer Courtney Brown told the court the main offender was Steven Jay Collins, of Goodna, who was sentenced last October to a jail term on charges including wounding and common assault.

Ms Brown said Collins had a cutthroat razor and two of the other men had baseball bats.

The other man was seen to have held an unidentified object.

The assaults involved one of the males punching a person to the right side of the face, and another pushing a metal pole into the victim’s face.

It was accepted that their acts had given encouragement to Collins to commit his more serious offence.

Ms Brown said that for their role in the crime a fine and non-custodial order would be appropriate for Wenn, Blasdall and Hannan.

The court could also take into account that for 17 months they had been confined to their homes, except for work purposes.

Daniel Boddice, defence barrister for Wenn, said he was a roofer with three children.

Stephen Kissick, barrister for Hannan, said he had no criminal history.

Victoria Trafford-Walker, barrister for Blasdall, sought a bond or modest fine with no conviction recorded.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said Blasdall had committed two drink driving offences while on bail.

“I hope you all have learned a salutary lesson. That by associating yourself with a person in circumstances of which you had no control, you find yourself today before the District Court,” he said.

“You have been on stringent bail conditions, confined to your homes as you had faced a wounding charge.”



Judge Horneman-Wren warned Blasdall that his traffic history: “Speaks of someone with a bit of a problem with the grog and getting behind the wheel of a car. You may need to be careful of that.”

He said the prosecutor had been fair in pointing out the circumstances of their onerous bail conditions that effectively confined them to their homes for a very long time.

He said the men were adults who needed to act that way and not show such immaturity by turning up in a park carrying baseball bats because their mate’s girlfriend had left him.

All three men received $500 good behaviour bonds for 12 months. No conviction was recorded against Hannan.