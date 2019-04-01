'This is it': Couple's deadly cruise nightmare on Viking Sky

Sunshine Coast couple Steven and Judith Metcalf are lucky to be alive after their dream holiday turned to disaster on board the stranded Viking Sky cruise ship.

SUNSHINE Coast couple Steven and Judith Metcalf's European trip of a lifetime was supposed to give them a chance to heal, after the death of Mr Metcalf's sister a month earlier.

Instead, their dream holiday turned into a life-threatening nightmare on board the Viking Sky.

The luxurious cruise liner sent out a mayday call last Saturday during a horrific storm off the coast of Norway.

All four engines had failed, with the ship struggling to stabilise itself.

The Viking Sky arrives at port under escort after surviving the disastrous weather. AP

Passengers have recounted the terrifying experience as a helicopter rescue mission commenced, slowly winching people from the stranded ship.

"The swell started to increase Saturday morning, and very windy, we also had a lot of frozen rain and hail, we were really going up and climbing the waves and then coming back down so it was very, very wild, choppy weather," Mr Metcalfe told Sunday Night.

"I didn't like it. I thought 'if this is as bad as it gets, that'll be ok'," Mrs Metcalf said.

"It was getting bad quite quickly. It got a lot worse."

Mr Metcalf recalled seeing lights go out in the on-board cafe before an entire pizza came hurtling towards him.

"That's when we really started to think 'this is very unusual, there's something going on'," he said.

Glass doors were smashed to pieces and (right) Sunshine Coast woman Judith Metcalf waits to be rescued. Sunday Night

The couple were given lifejackets and joined hundreds of others in one of the ship's restaurants.

"We just thought 'oh my gosh, this is it, this is real," Mr Metcalf said.

No one on board the cruise ship knew the vessel was floating on just 10m of water, dangerously close to Norway's rocky coastline.

As Mr and Mrs Metcalf huddled together, fearing for their safety, they sent text messages to their children back home.

"Houston, we have a problem," the text read.

"We are being evacuated from Viking Sky by helicopter as one engine has stopped and the seas are huge."

Passengers wait to be winched to safety. AP

Twelve hours after the emergency alarm was first sounded, the couple were ushered to the top deck.

"It was very noisy, very windy. The boat was rocking more because we were on top," Mrs Metcalf said.

"One by one they were lining us up and hooking us up, winching us up in no time at all.

A total of 497 people were winched to safety on Sunday, leaving 436 passengers and 458 crew members on board.

Viking Ocean Cruises, the company that owns and operates the ship, said 20 people were injured and received treatment at medical centres.

"Throughout all of this, our first priority was for the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and our crew," a company statement read.

Now, the Metcalfs are continuing their European adventure as Mrs Metcalf celebrates her 60th birthday.

"I think we'll look back on it and say 'wow, that was exciting'," Mr Metcalf said.