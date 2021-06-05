Menu
‘This is bull***t’: Union erupts over mine safety stoush

Domanii Cameron
Domanii Cameron
5th Jun 2021 1:49 PM
A union stoush has erupted at Labor's state conference over mining safety with one leader being urged to rein in his profanities during the heated debate.

The CFMEU mining and energy division and the AWU were unsuccessful in their bid to amend a motion put forward by the AMWU and ETU which wanted union officials to be able to access mines and quarry sites when there are safety concerns.

Donald Rabbitt (top), Brad Duxbury (middle) and Jack Gerdes (bottom) all died at Queensland mines. Pictures: Supplied
Donald Rabbitt (top), Brad Duxbury (middle) and Jack Gerdes (bottom) all died at Queensland mines. Pictures: Supplied

The CFMEU's Stephen Smyth said the push would be detrimental.

"At the moment in the coal legislation for over 110 years, there's been enshrined legislation powers and functions of industry safety and health reps and site safety and health reps," he said.

"We would never accept it, in our high hazard industry, a lesser standard which is what's being proposed.

"We believe that this would result in a lesser standard and would ensure that the bosses in the coal industry would get a free run and is duplicate legislation."

Mr Smyth said those "on that side of the table" didn't understand what they were proposing.

The Courier-Mail this week revealed that the push by the AMWU and ETU - which wanted their members to have the legal ability to address safety concerns while on site - could be debated on the conference floor today.

ETU state secretary Peter Ong slammed the amendment as "bull****".

He said there had been instances where his members couldn't access a site when there had been breaches of health and safety.

The ETU's Peter Ong. Picture: Liam Kidston
The ETU's Peter Ong. Picture: Liam Kidston

"I've been arrested just by trying to enact my right of entry under 117 on mine sites, I've had my right of entry taken off me, I've been dragged through court, I've been fined $20,000, cost $80,000 in fines, purely to represent my members who are facing health and safety risks," he said.

"This is bull****, we are not trying to diminish what the CFMEU mining provisions already have.

"We are not asking for the f****** workplace health and safety act to be put into the mining act."

Party President John Battams interjected, but Mr Ong said, "We've got to call bull**** out, when it's bull***."

"Yeah, you've done that," Mr Battams responded.

Mr Smyth later got up to say the proposal would send safety backwards.

The CFMEU and AWU's amendment was voted down.

Despite the union push, the government has not committed to implementing it.

