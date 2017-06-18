This Ipswich grandma can do more push ups than you

Ruth Purdon is almost 50 and is the fittest she's ever been in her life after intense training for the past 12 months.

PART way through her first True Grit obstacle course, Ruth Purdon broke down.

It wasn't because all her muscles were searing with pain.

It wasn't because she was mentally exhausted.

She was crying tears of joy at how far she had come since starting her fitness journey 12 months prior.

The grandmother from Rosewood can do more push-ups than your average 20-year-old and describes herself as a "weights girl”.

"I had to stop playing netball because I started getting too many injuries but I thought I needed to do something so I joined a gym and a personal training group,” she said.

Ruth's advice to others was to find their fitness community and keep each other accountable.

"Since then my strength and cardio have improved and overall state of mind as well,” she said

"Getting together with a group is great too.

"I can do full push-ups now and when I started I couldn't do it. I love doing the weights.”

Ruth described how she broke down the very first time she did a 10km obstacle course.

"I am almost 50 and I wanted to challenge myself, step out of my comfort zone and see what I've got,” she said.

"At the 7km mark of my first True Grit I started getting a bit emotional because I was so proud of getting that far.

"It was tough but I got through it and it was so good to say I did it and I've been hooked ever since.”

Ruth said age shouldn't be a barrier.

"My message to others in their 40s and 50s would be just do it. The saying if you don't use it you lose it is really true.

"I want to be the best I can be for as long as I can.”