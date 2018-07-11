Menu
John Graham is concerned over the naming of a hill in North Ipswich.
This historic Ipswich hill needs a name

Hayden Johnson
11th Jul 2018 12:07 AM
AN IPSWICH man is fighting for one of the region's tallest hills to have its historical significance properly recognised.

John Graham has long campaigned for a return to the naming and proper recognition of Holdsworth Hill at North Ipswich.

The hill, named after the Holdsworth family who lived in the area during the late 1800s, was regularly mentioned in court documents and newspapers in the mid to early-1900s.

"Now Holdsworth Hill remains unsigned and almost never mentioned,” Mr Graham said.

He believes "poor research together with a possible dubious council decision” in 1979 saw the greater area of Holdsworth Hill wrongly identified as Raymond's Hill.

"This decision was refuted at the time by many well-known local residents in a Queensland Times article of February 6th, 1980,” Mr Graham said.

The locations of Holdsworth and Raymond's Hill in North Ipswich.
A sign was recently erected by the council describing the area as Raymond's Hill.

Mr Graham, who has lived in the area all his life, said the council should remove the sign and people should be aware of the true history of Holdsworth Hill.

"I want the proper recognition of the hill,” he said.

Mr Graham said efforts to have the council progress the matter were fruitless.

The 'real' Raymond's Hill, located at the corner of Pine Mountain Rd and Hill St was the only hill on the main thoroughfare to the north west and west of Ipswich.

Holdsworth Hill remained out-of-the way until the mid-1950's when the Warrego Highway, was constructed.

    Local Partners