This Ekka gig is a purrfect fit for Laurece

Wacol RSPCA educator Laurece Yzelman with two kittens she hopes will find new owners at this year's Ekka.

LAURECE Yzelman has the purrrfect Ekka gig.

The Ipswich RSPCA educator is teaching tens of thousands of Royal Queensland Show patrons about cats and dogs.

Having fostered more than 800 kitties, the passionate feline lover barely paws for thought when she's talking about her fave animals.

"I'm here showing some of our foster animals and recruiting potential foster parents,” Ms Yzelman said.

"We have three kittens here as well and we hope to find them new homes.”

The 47-year-old foster carer and Wacol RSPCA volunteer said would-be foster parents needed special qualities to be considered for the role.

"They need to be able to love and show affection but they also need to provide a safe environment for the animals,” Ms Yzelman said.

"Providing them with special care if they are recovering from injury or illness and getting them ready for their new homes is the main part of their job.”

