How to peel an orange without the mess.
Easy Eating

Hack that peels oranges without any mess

by Rebecca Flood
12th Mar 2018 8:58 AM

ORANGES are good to eat, but hard to get into.

And even if you do manage to get into one with your nails, it's bound to end in a juicy, sticky state.

But this simple hack lets you peel an orange in seconds without the mess.

How you used to peel oranges ...
In just five easy steps, you can crack open an orange without working up a sweat, or breaking a nail.

With a sharp knife, begin by cutting each end off the fruit.

Cut into the middle of the orange, using one of the segments as a guide.

Then take the two ends and open out into a long line.

All the segments should be neatly lined up and ready to be plucked and eaten.

 

The simple hack to peeling an orange without the mess.
This article originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

The hack will expose orange segments in seconds.
