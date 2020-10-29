‘This affects people you know’: Fundraiser needs support

Sam Johnson, Bradley Hale and Samara Thorpe are aiming to raise funds in honour of their friend Trent Dance (inset), who died earlier this month.

A GROUP of friends who have banded together following the sudden death of Ipswich dad Trent Dance are appealing for the community’s support.

Trent, 34, took his own life earlier this month following a long battle with mental health issues.

His friends and partner are now in the midst of organising a special fundraiser for charity Livin’, which aims to break the stigma around mental health issues.

A well known power lifter, Trent was remembered as genuinely nice and generous bloke with a cheeky sense of humour.

Friends Sam Johnson and Bradley Hale and girlfriend Samara Thorpe are planning a special event at World Gym Bundamba on Friday, November 20 to raise funds in Trent’s honour.

Lifting For Trent will invite supporters to dead lift as much as they can to raise funds.

Mr Johnson said organisers were still on the hunt for major sponsors for the event, which will kick off at 4pm.

“This will absolutely save lives in our community,” he said.

“Scarily, 26 per cent of Australians will suffer from anxiety or depression, so this is very likely to help people you know.”

The organisers are also appealing for small personal donations, which can be made by visiting the fundraiser’s website.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing tough times, help is available.

LIFELINE: 13 11 14

BEYOND BLUE: 1300 22 4636